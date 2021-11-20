STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clarify stand on your farm laws: Odisha Congress to state government

With the winter session of the Odisha Assembly set to begin from December 1, the focus is now on the next step of the State government over its own farm laws.

Odisha in-charge of Congress A Chellakumar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress has also welcomed the announcement to repeal the farm acts, but described it as the victory of the agitating farmers. “The Prime Minister was forced to make the announcement in view of the continuing agitation of the farmers for the last 13 months and recent election results across the country,” Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar told media persons here.

Chellakumar said that the decision to repeal the acts has proved that the farm laws were against the interest of the farmers. “Congress is with the farmers and continues to remain with them till the farm acts are repealed,” he added. However, with the winter session of the Assembly to begin from December 1, the focus is now on the next step of the State government over its own farm laws. 

Chief of the Congress State media cell and former minister Ganeswar Behera welcomed the decision but said that the State government should also make its stand clear on its two laws. The Odisha government in February 2021 had decided to re-promulgate the ordinance to amend the Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets Amendment Act to enable geographically restriction-free trade and transaction of agricultural produce including livestock across the State.

The Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (promotion and facilitation) Ordinance framed around Centre’s Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017 is aimed at bringing comprehensive market reforms in the agriculture sector.

