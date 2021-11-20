STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha govt issues new COVID guidelines, allows cultural activities with ceiling of 2000 people

Cultural gatherings/programmes including melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, classical, folk and other dance forms, open air theatres, drama, street plays and other such performances will be allowed

Defying the virus, people crowd a shop in Bhubaneswar

Defying the virus, people crowd a shop in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the drop in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed jatra, opera, drama, melody and other cultural activities in the state with a ceiling of 2000 people. The fresh guidelines issued in this regard by the state government will be implemented with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. The guidelines will be in force from November 20.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that cultural gatherings/ programmes including melodies, orchestra, jatra, opera, classical, folk and other dance forms, open air theatres, drama, street plays and other such performances will
be allowed with due compliance to COVID protocols. Auditoriums, assembly halls and similar facilities will be allowed to open with due compliance to COVID rules, he added.

The SRC, however, said that open air theatres, jatras and operas will be permitted by the local authorities (district magistrate/Superintendent of Police/municipal commissioner or any other authorised officer) subject to compliance of COVID safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, physical distancing and thermal scanning.

The guidelines said as far as possible, facility for online booking of tickets may be arranged by the organisers. Sufficient number of counters should be opened to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets. Facility of advance booking online as well as through counters may also be organised, said the guidelines, warning that the organisers will be responsible for due compliance of COVID norms.

However, for indoor halls, the number of viewers/spectators will not exceed 50 percent of the seating capacity of the hall. Person having double dose/final vaccination certificate and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) (-ve)/ RT PCR (-ve) report obtained within 72 hours prior to the function will be allowed to attend.

Vulnerable groups such as persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women have been advised not to attend the function. Chewing of gutka and paan and spitting has been banned at these functions. Also, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs/handles, handrails, slides, chairs, tabletops, benches, washroom fixtures, floors/walls) has to be ensured.

