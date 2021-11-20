STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharmendra Pradhan questions Naveen Patnaik’s morality, accuses him of ‘double standards’

Asks why statements of Mamita’s parents weren’t recorded even after the FIR was registered

Published: 20th November 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After over a month and half of the Mamita murder case, which has kicked up a political storm in the State with the BJP leading an aggressive attack on the ruling BJD, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has finally ended his silence.

Pradhan, who has been soft on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik despite the BJP-BJD rivalry in the State, on Friday hit out at him for protecting the culprits in the murder of the Kalahandi lady teacher and accused him of double standards in moral conduct.

Addressing a ceremony at the party headquarters here, the Union Minister said that the Chief Minister had not hesitated to show the door to many ministers over ‘shadow of corruption’ and other minor allegations, but surprisingly remained silent in this case.

Citing examples of Lal Bahadur Shashtri and Lal Krishna Advani who had resigned from their posts in keeping with their high moral standards, Pradhan questioned the ‘morality’ of the Chief Minister. 

“There are allegations against the Minister of State for Home in a case relating to the murder of an SC girl. When accusations were made against his close aides and confidants, he turned a blind eye and forgot those standards. It is a double standard at its best,” he added.

Referring to the ministers who were dropped by the Chief Minister in the last 20 years on various charges, Pradhan asked how many of them have been convicted. “He has separate sets of moral standards for other BJD leaders and his close aides like Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra,” he added.

Accusing Naveen of arrogance, Pradhan said that even Ravan and Duryodhan were very arrogant, but they could not prevent their downfall. “Ego has a very short shelf-life. It does not stay forever with anyone,” he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the family members of Mamita were harassed and made to run from pillar to post to file an FIR. He asked why statements of her parents were not recorded under section 164 of the CrPC even after the FIR was registered. 

Alleging that the junior Home minister is influencing the probe, he said that even though the charge sheet of the case has not been filed, the victim’s family has been pressurised to move the High Court seeking a speedy trial of the case.   

BJD says, go to police if  you have evidence

BHUBANESWAR: In a fierce counter-attack on Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the BJD asked him to go to police or court, if he or the BJP had any evidence against junior Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s involvement in the Mamita murder case.

In a series of tweets, BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said that the BJP or the minister should go to court or police if there is any evidence against the minister. “The Chief Minister will not only dismiss him, but he will also put him in jail,” he stated.

On Dharmendra’s allegation on the double standards of Chief Minister  Naveen Patnaik, Das said the son of the Union Minister of State for Home is in jail in connection with the killing of seven farmers. A case was filed against him only after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“Pradhan should find out some time to teach morality to the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra,” he said. The BJD leader referred to the example of Lal Bahadur Shastri given by Pradhan and asked how many railway ministers of the Modi government have resigned following train accidents of which instances are many.

He asked who will be held responsible for the death of 750 farmers during protests against the Farm Acts, which have been repealed. Countering Das, BJP legislator Jaynarayan Mishra demanded that the State government should agree to a CBI probe into the murder case. Stating that the State police is not able to properly investigate the case, Mishra said only a CBI probe can bring out the truth.

