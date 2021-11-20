Sambadika Ratna Samman for scribe Prasant Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior journalist Prashant Patnaik was honoured with Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman-2021 on the occasion of National Press Day recently. The award function was organised by the National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB).

NJWB vice-president Pradyumna Kumar Mohanty said six journalists of various newspapers from different states were honoured with the award on Tuesday. Besides, 28 senior journalists from Odisha were given pension by the Board on the occasion. Students securing top positions in journalism from six universities and autonomous colleges were also honoured by the NJWB.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti Biseswar Tudu, Nepal Press Council Chairman Kishore Shrestha attended the event chaired by NJWB chairperson Dipak Malviya and president Pradosh Patnaik.