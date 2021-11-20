Swargadwar cremation assistants feted

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri administration on Friday felicitated 40 cremation assistants for their dedicated service at Swargadwar. Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahu, who is also the president of Swargadwar Seva Samiti, presented them with certificates and hailed their round-the-clock service in cremating bodies besides advising them to discharge their duties with empathy.

The function was jointly organised by the district administration and SBI. Also present were Regional Manager of SBI Sankarshan Mullick, president of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Sidharth Ray and officers of the civic body along with other noted residents. Swargadwar, considered to be a religious cremation ground, was sanctioned Rs 5 crore for first phase development by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.