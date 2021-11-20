Use satellite visuals to track, demolish Chilika gheris: Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to use satellite images for removing illegal prawn farms from the Chilika lake that spreads across Khurda, Puri, Ganjam district and Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and submit an action taken report (ATR) by December 22.

The Court sought the ATR after it was informed on Wednesday that the satellite images of the gheris had been received from the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) in Chennai and were being examined for appropriate action.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra said that the Secretary, Forest department and Secretary of Fisheries & Animal Resources Development department will convene a meeting of the collectors of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara in the next 10 days and chalk out an action plan on the basis of the satellite images received.

“The report placed before the Court by the next date (December 22) should show the ‘before and after’ pictures of the ground level after action has been taken,” the bench specified in the order.

The bench directed the collectors as well as the SPs of Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara districts to remain present before the Court in virtual mode on December 22.

It also directed Chilika Development Authority chief Sushanta Nanda to be present in virtual mode for the next hearing on the PIL it had registered suo motu for restoration of the two wetlands.

The bench expected the ATR to be accompanied by a chart giving the details of the FIRs registered contemporaneous with every demolition action and showing the provisions under which, they have been registered and what action was taken on them.