1 kg snake venom seized, 2 detained

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Deogarh police seized 1 kg of suspected snake venom from two persons in Sambalpur on Saturday. The duo, identified as Kailash Chandra Sahu (36) of Sindurpankh and Ranjan Padhi 42 of Sakhipara in Sambalpur town, has been detained.

Police said at around 4 pm, Reamal police in Deogarh received information from a reliable source that a person of Sambalpur is planning to sell 1 kg snake venom for `1.5 crore near Tarang village. A police team along with two local eyewitnesses rushed to Tarang to verify the veracity of the information. When team reached the village, the seller called the police source and asked him to come to Sambalpur for the snake venom.

Subsequently, the police team moved towards Sambalpur and on reaching the town, they found Kailash and Ranjan waiting near Sindupankh Chowk. The accused duo came to police with a glass container and claimed that there was snake venom in it. They also demanded `1.5 crore for the same.

Suspecting that the duo was fraudulently trying to sell snake venom, police nabbed them and seized the glass container. The duo was brought to Reamal police station for further investigation. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Deogarh Pratyush Mohapatra said, “Though we suspect it to be snake venom, the liquid will be sent to the laboratory for confirmation. Extracting venom from snakes is a risky job. It appears that the duo procured it from somewhere else.”

A case has been registered in Reamal police station. Two mobile phones have been seized from the accused and investigation is underway to ascertain from where the duo procured the venom, the SDPO added. Snake venom is used in a number of research and pharmaceutical applications. It is used in making anti-venom and many medicines. The venom is also used as a value added product to be mixed with narcotic drugs.

