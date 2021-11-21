STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Black flags shown to Minister Jena

Youth Congress members and BJP workers waved black flags at Panchayati Raj and Law Minister Pratap Jena’s vehicle at Gulanagar Chowk in Kendrapara town on Saturday.

Published: 21st November 2021 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA :   Youth Congress members and BJP workers waved black flags at Panchayati Raj and Law Minister Pratap Jena’s vehicle at Gulanagar Chowk in Kendrapara town on Saturday. The minister was on way to Government Girls’ High School in the town to attend a function as chief guest when the Congress and BJP workers came near his carcade.

The agitators shouted slogans against Jena before showing the black flags. The Congress and BJP workers alleged that the BJD government is shielding Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra despite his alleged involvement in the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher.

“Crimes against women are on the rise in Odisha. The State government has completely failed to provide protection to women,” they claimed. Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda said a case was registered in this regard. “We have detained four Congress and five BJP workers,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp