Black flags shown to Minister Jena

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA : Youth Congress members and BJP workers waved black flags at Panchayati Raj and Law Minister Pratap Jena’s vehicle at Gulanagar Chowk in Kendrapara town on Saturday. The minister was on way to Government Girls’ High School in the town to attend a function as chief guest when the Congress and BJP workers came near his carcade.

The agitators shouted slogans against Jena before showing the black flags. The Congress and BJP workers alleged that the BJD government is shielding Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra despite his alleged involvement in the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher.

“Crimes against women are on the rise in Odisha. The State government has completely failed to provide protection to women,” they claimed. Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda said a case was registered in this regard. “We have detained four Congress and five BJP workers,” he added.