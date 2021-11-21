Male peer leaders to assist girls prevent child marriage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government on Saturday launched ‘Sakha-Bandhu’, a male peer leaders’ group to assist girls in preventing child marriage. The initiative comes a year after successful implementation of the ‘Advika’ programme which is aimed at reducing risks and vulnerability of adolescent girls in the age group of 10-19 years. Advika (Every girl is unique) is being implemented through anganwadi centres across 30 districts and municipal corporations of the State.

Launching the initiative at a State level convention of adolescents, Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu said the programme has been expanded to include and educate adolescent boys for greater gender equality and equal opportunities. “We have successfully brought in every anganwadi centre for Advika to ensure that the programme reaches out to every adolescent. So far around 10 lakh adolescent girls have benefited and efforts are on to reach more,” she said.

Sahu said, as a result of Advika interventions, many child marriages have been stopped and several villages are now free of the vice. The Ashirbad Yojana and other welfare programmes for children and adolescents have been launched to support disadvantaged children, orphans, minimise dropout rates, encourage girl children for education and adolescents to become agents of change for social transformation, she added.

The ‘Sakha-Bandhu’ initiative would be similar to the female peer leaders group for girls called ‘Sakhi-Saheli’ which has significantly contributed to Advika’s success in the last one year. Interacting with adolescents, Principal Secretary of WCD department Anu Garg said adolescent boys and girls should join hands and come together as agents of social changes to make the society child marriage free.

“Not only girls but also boys should be part of Advika to stop social injustice against adolescent girls. The male peer leaders group will work closely with Sakhi-Saheli to bring the desired changes,” she said. The government has decided to reward the active participants. Awards for best performers among ‘Sakhi-Saheli’ groups, ‘Sakha-Bandhu’ groups and adolescent groups will be conferred at the annual convention of adolescents. Around 3,000 adolescent boys and girls participated.