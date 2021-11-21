Mamita murder case to dominate BJP meeting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State executive committee of the BJP will meet here on November 24 to decide the party’s plan of action for the next three months.

The party is holding the meeting at a time when the BJD government is in the eye of a storm over the Mamita Meher murder case. Apart from discussing organisational matters, the saffron party is likely to chalk out strategies for intensifying its agitation against the State government to garner political mileage with an eye on the forthcoming elections to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions and urban civic bodies.

The meeting will be attended by the three Union Ministers from the State, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweswar Tudu.

Odisha in-charge of BJP D Purandeswari, joint in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, all MPs, MLAs, State functionaries and members of the State executive committee will also attend the meeting. Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty said a meeting of the State functionaries, district presidents and pravaris will be held on November 23 to finalise the issues to be taken up at the executive committee meeting.

‘Beware of searching helpline numbers on Google’

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has advised citizens to be vigilant while searching service providers, including banks and insurance companies’ helpline numbers on Google as they may be targeted by cyber criminals. In a recent incident, a citizen lodged a complaint with the police’s cyber cell in the city alleging he was cheated of over `2 lakh by a cyber criminal while attempting to contact the customer care of State Bank of India (SBI).