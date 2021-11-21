Now, drive your car at 100 kmph on four-lane highways

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Now, you can drive your car at a maximum speed of 100 kmph on highways having four lanes and above with divided carriageway having median strips and divider. The State Transport Authority (STA) on Saturday notified revised and uniform speed limits for motor vehicles on all national and state highways in Odisha.

The speed limit for passenger vehicles (non-transport) comprising not more than eight seats in addition to driver’s such as cars and cabs is now 100 kmph on four-lane NHs and 50 kmph on stretches on NH and SH passing through municipal and NAC areas. The maximum speed limit for such vehicles on all other NHs and SHs in the State is 60 kmph.

Taxis and cabs, however, can travel at a maximum 80 kmph on highways having four lanes and above. However, speed limit will be on par with private cars on other NH, SH and highways passing through cities and towns.

Similarly, the maximum speed limit for passenger vehicles carrying nine or more persons is addition to driver (transport/non-transport) has been revised to 80 kmph on four-lane highway, 40 kmph on stretches on NH and SH passing through ULBs and 60 kmph on all other NHs and SHs.

While two-wheelers are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 60 kmph on four-lane highways, 40 kmph on highways passing through ULBs and 50 kmph on all other highways, autorickshaw and other three-wheelers can be driven at a speed of 40 kmph, 30 kmph and 30 kmph respectively.

The speed limit for all types of transport vehicles used for carriage of goods like trucks, mini-trucks and pick-ups has been notified as 60 kmph for highways of four-lane and above, 30 kmph on roads passing through ULBs and 50 kmph on all other highways. STA Chairman and Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra said earlier the districts used to fix the speed limits on highways which led to confusion among drivers. “There was a need to make speed limit uniform as far as possible on highways across the State. They have been fixed after studying the standards set by different states,” he said and informed that the speed limit of vehicles in other roads in the cities/towns and interior roads will be fixed by the respective regional transport authorities.