Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM, seeks extension of free rice distribution by another 8 months

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend additional allocation of rice under the PMGKAY scheme for at least eight months for its free distribution among beneficiaries of National Food Security programme.

He also said the provision of free ration among people at this juncture ensured that "not a single needy and vulnerable person was deprived of foodgrains during the pandemic".

Patnaik urged the prime minister to extend the additional allocation of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the COVID-19 situation improves.

"Since adequate foodgrains are available at present with the government, I would request you to kindly consider extension of additional allocation of rice at least for the next eight months under PMGKAY for distribution among the beneficiaries under NFSA till the pandemic situation improves and complete normalcy is restored in the state," Patnaik wrote in the letter on Saturday.

With the PMGKAY scheme, the Centre supplies free ration to 80 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The free ration is given over and above the subsidised grains distributed to them.

Notably, the Centre had on November 5 said there was no proposal at present to extend free foodgrains supply under the PMGKAY programme to provide relief to ration card holders, in view of recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains in the open market.

Initially, the additional free benefit under the PMGKAY was provided for a period of three months (April-June 2020) to ameliorate distress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, with the crisis continuing, the programme was extended for another five months (July-November 2020).

After the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, the PMGKAY scheme was once again rolled out for a period of two months (May-June 2021) and was further extended from July to November 2021.

Patnaik thanked the prime minister for providing seven months' rice free of cost under the scheme for distribution among NFSA beneficiaries in the state from May to November 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Odisha has prioritised distribution of seven months' quota of PMGKAY-III foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries and completed it by November 5, 2021.

Similar facility was also extended to all the beneficiaries of the state covered under its own Food Security Scheme," the CM said.

He also stated that the "effect of COVID-19 has not waned away yet completely despite a fast-paced vaccination drive undertaken across the state" as new coronavirus cases continue to surface.

The CM pointed out that economic activities are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level as a result of which people still struggle to lead a normal life with sustainable means of livelihood.

"Under the prevailing situations, it is felt highly necessary that the government must provide relief to the vulnerable during these critical hours. A serious cause of concern in this ongoing pandemic scenario is the challenge of food security to the needy and vulnerable," Patnaik said.