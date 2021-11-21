Orissa HC sets up mediation centre

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court’s mediation centre for alternative disputes redressal was inaugurated at the Odisha Judicial Academy here on Saturday. Chief Justice S Muralidhar said with the opening of the mediation centre, the High Court has for the first time, set up two permanent and continuous Lok Adalat benches with retired judges - Justice AK Mishra and Justice JP Das.

He said the High Court had last held mediation training for lawyers in 2012. Mediation training has been revived now with the conduct of a 40 hour mediation training workshop. The workshop was started with 15 lawyers from the High Court Bar and 15 from the Cuttack Bar on the day. The Chief Justice said such training workshops will now be a regular affair.

Delivering the keynote address, Supreme Court judge, Justice AM Khanwilkar said mediation activity should not be an isolated effort of one judge or one case. “It has to be institutionalised”, he said. Justice Khanwilkar, who is the Chairman of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee said there has to be a structured approach and for that proper schemes and incentive schemes are needed to be put in place along with training and awareness programmes and broad-based committees.

The Supreme Court judge said the broad-based committees should be set up right from taluka to High Court level and there should be an apex committee to monitor all panels. “The apex committee should do planning, organising and other aspects and grassroots committees will work at the grassroots level”, he underlined. Dwelling on the issue of backlog of cases Justice Khanwilkar said the challenge is not pendency but the length of pendency and quality of justice.

He said 15 lakh cases were pending in the subordinate courts of Odisha and the oldest case dating back to 1955 was pending in a court in Balasore. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Academy Justice Jaswant Singh said inauguration of the state-of-the-art mediation centre on the second flood of Aain Seva Bhawan is yet another milestone for the Orissa High Court.