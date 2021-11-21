Pratap Jena still under scanner as court seeks call records of accused

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Trouble seems to be mounting for Law Minister Pratap Jena in the Mahanga double murder case with a local court on Saturday directing the inspector-in-charge (IIC) to collect and preserve call detail records (CDR) of the accused Bapi Biswal, Sarat Nayak and the deceased Prafulla Biswal between December 2020 and February 2021.

The Court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Salepur ordered the Mahanga IIC to take steps as per law to collect and preserve the CDRs of all the accused and material persons allegedly involved in the case for the same period and obtain certificate thereon as per section 65 B of Indian Evidence Act.

The court had earlier directed the IIC to take up expeditious investigation into allegations of Jena’s involvement in the case. On Saturday, it observed that the IIC has not submitted any case diary or report intimating it about the action taken by him in pursuance to the order.

Expressing displeasure, the court directed the IIC to take immediate steps for collection and preservation of CDR of the accused and intimate it about the action taken in pursuance to the order by November 25. He has also been asked to submit the up-to-date case diary on the date.

The directions of the court came in response to a recent complaint filed by Ramakant Baral, son of the deceased BJP leader and former Mahanga block chairman Kulamani Baral, alleging that the local police are intentionally killing time to sabotage the vital angle of investigation by tacitly allowing the lapse of the CDR validity period which remains active for one year only as per telecommunication protocols.

“Unless the CDR of material persons are collected and preserved by the Mahanga police before its expiry period, a vital piece of investigation shall be lost forever,” mentioned Baral in his petition while enclosing a copy of relevant portion of telecommunication guidelines.

Baral had filed a protest petition on August 16 accusing Mahanga police of dropping the Law Minister’s name from the charge sheet. He had also categorically alleged that the investigating officer (IO) did not examine the material evidence and falsely recorded the statement of witnesses under section 161 of CrPC in order to shield the Minister.

Baral had prayed Mahanga police for collection and preservation of CDR of material persons including the Minister’s personal assistant Bapi Biswal, sitting Mahanga block Chairman Sarat Nayak and deceased Prafulla Biswal, the husband of the sitting sarpanch of Nrutanga gram panchayat. But the local police took no action, he alleged.

On January 2 evening, Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral of Nrutanga were brutally murdered by some miscreants with sharp weapons near Jankoti when they were returning home on a motorcycle. Ramakant had filed an FIR against 13 persons including Jena for their involvement in the double murder case. Around one month later Prafulla Biswal, one of the accused in the case was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a road near Tangi.