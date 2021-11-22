BJD to launch three-day stir in Odisha against LPG price rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD will launch a three-day Statewide agitation against rise in price of LPG from Monday.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Sunday, party spokesperson Byomakesh Ray said the three wings Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal will stage protests in all the blocks under the three Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) zones from Monday.

As per the decision taken by the party, the activists will stage demonstration and gherao the RDC office in Cuttack on November 22, in Sambalpur on November 23 and in Berhampur on November 24. "The activists of the party's three wings will sensitise people about the Centre’s failure in keeping the price of LPG under check," Ray said.

Stating that the price of LPG has gone up by 123 per cent in the last three-and-a-half years, Ray said the 'Ujjwala Yojana' of the Centre has failed to benefit people. Targeting the BJP, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that households used to buy cooking gas at Rs 414 per cylinder in February, 2014. The price has now increased to Rs 926 per cylinder.