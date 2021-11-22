Eggs hurled at Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu's vehicle in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: BJD workers hurled eggs and waved black flags at Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Biseshwar Tudu's vehicle at Gulnagar Chowk within Kendrapara Town police limits on Sunday.

Protesting the rise in fuel prices, the BJD workers also shouted slogans against the Union Minister who was on way to Kendrapara College to attend a function as the chief guest. The agitators alleged that due to wrong policies of the Union government, the prices of petrol, diesel and food items have skyrocketed.

District BJP president Kishore Panda condemned the incident. He alleged that the police remained mute spectators when BJD workers hurled eggs and waved black flags at Tudu. Kendrapara sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rajiv Lochan Panda said a case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is on.