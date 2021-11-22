Kharif paddy procurement from Dec 15

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration will begin kharif paddy procurement in all 14 blocks from December 15, informed Collector Md. Abdaal Akhtar at a district level procurement committee here on Saturday.

As many as 103 paddy purchasing centers will be opened across the district. To collect paddy from farmers in the mandis, 20 primary agricultural cooperative societies, two pani panchayats and 23 self help groups have been roped in. The government has given 2,24,626 tonne paddy procurement target for the district for the kharif season and around 36,986 farmers have registered.

Procurement agencies will lift up to 2,000 quintal paddy from a mandi for smooth storage and transportation by appointed handlers. The Collector also directed the police and revenue officials to monitor illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.