Relocated from Similipal, Khadias want to return

Families were shifted as per relocation programme of NTCA in 2019

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Khadia rehabilitation colony at Saleibedha under Thakurmunda block | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Around 111 Khadia members rehabilitated at Saleibedha village under Thakurmunda block have decided to return to their ancestral village Khejuri in Similipal Tiger Reserve citing administrative apathy. 

The families were relocated as per the relocation programme of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2019 during a joint initiative by the district administration and Forest department.  The compensation promised to the displaced families included 10 decimal land and Rs 10 lakh besides pucca house, work facility under MGNREGS, education for children, road, electricity connection to each house, drinking water supply and a pond for domestic use. 

Three years hence, the relocation benefits have not reached them, the tribals say. “Out of Rs 10 lakh promised to us, we have received only Rs 7.5 lakh as fixed deposit in our bank accounts. A monthly interest of Rs 1,400 is barely anything for us to sustain our families,” said Bhuban Dehuri, a displaced tribal.

Prior to displacement, some tribals were engaged as protection assistants and received remuneration from Forest department besides making some money by collecting minor forest produce but that too stopped after they were shifted. Besides, assurance of providing jobs to women in anganwadi centres is yet to be fulfilled.

Although an overhead tank was built to cater to the water needs, parts of it lie broken rendering it useless. As many as 107 out of the 111 adult members are eligible to get houses under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana but administration has reportedly turned a blind eye to their needs.

“After transfer of DFO of Karanjia Prasanna Kumar Behera, not a single officer from the Forest department and district administration has visited our rehabilitated colony to check on us,” added Dehuri. 
Contacted, Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said that he will send an official team to take stock of the situation and address their problem according to government rules.
 

