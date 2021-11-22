STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six juveniles flee from special home in Odisha's Berhampur after attacking security guard

Published: 22nd November 2021 02:56 PM

About 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least six inmates of a special home for juveniles in Berhampur managed to flee on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

They reportedly escaped by removing the grill of their room. They also attacked a security guard when he attempted to stop them.

On being alerted, Berhampur Sub-Collector Keerthi Vasan V and District Child Protection Officer Subodh Kumar Sarangi visited the home to inquire about the lapses through which the six inmates were able to flee.

Police said out of the six, two are from Koraput and one each from Berhampur, Gajapati, Puri and Chamakhandi. About 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home.

Meanwhile, Baidyanathpur police have launched a search operation to nab the six minor boys.

In August 2020, five juvenile offenders had made a daring escape from the observation home on the high security Rourkela Special Jail campus.

Children who are convicted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act are admitted to special homes for long-term rehabilitation.

