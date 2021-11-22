Teacher shortage defeats purpose of school transformation

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually inaugurated 29 smart schools in different blocks of Bhawanipatna under High School Transformation Programme, most of these schools continue to be plagued by shortage of teachers.

Of the total 29 schools, posts of headmasters are lying vacant in six besides absence of teaching staff in many others. For instance, the Town High School in Bhawanipatna has eight teacher posts vacant. Similarly, schools in Padepadar and Sirmaska under Thuamul Rampur block and Gopabandhu High School of Biswanathpur have six and four teacher positions vacant respectively.

Durgamadhab High School of M Rampur and Bapuji High School of Risida lack eight each, Narla Nodal, Lanjigarh Road, Koksara, Mahichala and Bijmara High Schools five each, Tundla High School three and Kalampur High School lacks seven teachers.

While guardians have expressed deep concern over the dismal state of affairs, Education department sources said that steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. The smart schools have been designed with state-of-the-art facilities like e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories and sports facilities.