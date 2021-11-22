STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Teacher shortage defeats purpose of school transformation

Of the total 29 schools, posts of headmasters are lying vacant in six besides absence of teaching staff in many others.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Manikeswar High School | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday virtually inaugurated 29 smart schools in different blocks of Bhawanipatna under High School Transformation Programme, most of these schools continue to be plagued by shortage of teachers.   

Of the total 29 schools, posts of headmasters are lying vacant in six besides absence of teaching staff in many others. For instance, the Town High School in Bhawanipatna has eight teacher posts vacant. Similarly, schools in Padepadar and Sirmaska under Thuamul Rampur block and Gopabandhu High School of Biswanathpur have six and four teacher positions vacant respectively. 

Durgamadhab High School of M Rampur and Bapuji High School of Risida lack eight each, Narla Nodal, Lanjigarh Road, Koksara, Mahichala and Bijmara High Schools five each, Tundla High School three and Kalampur High School lacks seven teachers. 

While guardians have expressed deep concern over the dismal state of affairs, Education department sources said that steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts at the earliest. The smart schools have been designed with state-of-the-art facilities like e-library, smart classrooms, computer rooms, science laboratories and sports facilities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp