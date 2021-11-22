Unaware of shelters, destitute spend night in open

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With winter setting in, shelters for urban homeless (SUHs) under the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) are witnessing low occupancy while destitute and needy in the city continue to spend nights in the open due to lack of awareness and trust on the facilities.

Incidentally, on November 12, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had written to Mission Directors (National Urban Livelihood Mission) of all States/UTs to ensure accommodation of urban homeless in SUHs and prepare action plan before arrival of harsh winter. Even Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were directed to arrange for additional temporary shelters if SUHs were not adequate.

According to the Ministry, all SUHs should have facilities including heating, bedding, sanitisers, hand washing, drinking water and toilets along with periodic disinfection of the area. The Ministry has also sought compliance reports by December 10. Acting on it, Project Director of State Urban Development Agency on November 15 asked all Municipal Corporation Commissioners and Executive Officers to submit compliance reports by December 8.

But the ground reality is different as SUHs are going vacant in the city. Reliable sources said occupancy of the SUHs at the new bus terminus and at Power House Road remains below 50 per cent, while average occupancy of the third SUH near Plant Site area remains at about 60 per cent. The SUH occupancy on the campus of Rourkela Government Hospital is satisfactory due to its location and presence of a police beat house next to it.

Those in the know of facts said majority of the city’s homeless and destitute people are not aware about the SUHs. The same is true for poor people visiting the city in search of livelihood. Sources said many of these people also fear availing facilities of places unknown to them.

Besides, proper supervision of these shelter homes remains a concern as authorities in-charge are allegedly not monitoring the facilities. However, RMC Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi dismissed the charge and said daily occupancy reports are getting collected. He also claimed 70-80 per cent occupancy of SUHs.