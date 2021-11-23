STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distribute ration from own resources: BJP tells Odisha government

BJP State president Sameer Mohanty said Odisha had received Central assistance of Rs 955.17 crore during the first wave of the pandemic.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:07 AM

BJP Flag

 BJP flag (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider extension of additional allocation of rice for the next eight months under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the BJP asked the State government to set an example and distribute ration to the needy under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) from its own resources. 

BJP State president Sameer Mohanty said the Chief Minister is misutilising hundreds of crores from the State exchequer for distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to promote BJD. “This fund could be utilised for distribution of free ration to NFSA beneficiaries,” he said. Claiming that the Centre had spent Rs 5,214 crore for distribution of free rice to 3.17 crore NFSA beneficiaries for 15 months in two phases,

Mohanty said Odisha had received Central assistance of Rs 955.17 crore during the first wave of the pandemic. “Several states had set an example by providing free ration from their own resources during the pandemic. Naveen who has been claiming credit for launching ‘first of its kind’ welfare schemes in the State should take this opportunity to provide free rice and other essential goods to the people,” he said. 

