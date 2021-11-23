STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Farmer in Odisha hangs self over loan distress

Raighar IIC Tankagiri Bhoi said preliminary investigation revealed that mental duress caused by debt burden and crop loss led Bibhuti to take the extreme step.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Bibhuti is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A 45-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide due to crop loss and debt burden in Nabarangpur’s Raighar block on Monday. He was identified as Bhibhuti Sarkar of Chatabeda village. The farmer’s vegetable crop was damaged in the recent untimely rains.

Sources said Bibhuti had cultivated cauliflower over one acre of farmland. For this, he had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from local money lenders. His family members said a major portion of the cauliflower crop was damaged due to the unseasonal rains. The rest was damaged in blister disease.

“Every month, Bibhuti was paying Rs 13,000 to money lenders. After the damage to his crop just before harvest, he was mentally distressed over repayment of the loan,” said the deceased farmer’s relative Palas Biswas. In the morning, Bibhuti went to his field like everyday. But when he didn’t return, family members went to the farmland and saw him hanging from a mango tree. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy.

Raighar IIC Tankagiri Bhoi said preliminary investigation revealed that mental duress caused by debt burden and crop loss led Bibhuti to take the extreme step. After postmortem, the farmer’s body was handed over to his family. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is on. Contacted, Raighar agriculture officer Manoj Kumar Dey said he was not aware of the incident. “Appropriate action will be taken after the agriculture office receives any report of farmer suicide,” he added.

Local farmer leader Sudarsan Majhi alleged that farmers are not getting seeds and fertilisers from government counters in time. In such a situation, farmers are forced to depend on private money lenders. “If the crop is good, all is fine. But if the crop fails, a farmer has no other option but to commit suicide under the debt burden,” he said.

Earlier, farm activities were affected due to less rain. Now, the untimely rains have broken the backbone of many farmers. If the government doesn’t come forward with necessary assistance, more farmers are likely to take the extreme step in coming days, Majhi added. Bibhuti is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

​(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers' Suicide Odisha Farmers
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp