Orissa High Court seeks SEC response on rural poll reservation plea

Panchayat polls in Odisha are due as tenure of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads ends on March 10, 2022.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to file a response to a petition challenging reservation guidelines notified for the upcoming panchayat elections.
The division  bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra sought the SEC affidavit by December 20, the date fixed for considering the maintainability of the petition filed by one Birendra Das. 
Panchayat polls in the State are due as tenure of gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads ends on March 10, 2022.

Das has challenged Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department’s order issued on October 1, notifying the guidelines of  reservation to the offices of PRI - members of zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and sarpanch. 

Advocate Sukanta Kumar Dalai, who argued on behalf of the petitioner, submitted that in terms of the proposed time schedule only the preparation of the electoral rolls is underway. Since the election schedule is yet to be announced there should be no constitutional bar on entertaining the petition, he submitted. 

The petitioner contended that reservation of seats for the SC and ST categories should be done according to their Statewide population and not on the basis of population in wards, panchayats and districts. While implementing rotation of seats for reservation, the 1997 election should be taken into consideration instead of limiting it to the 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 panchayat elections, the petitioner stated.However, the Bench declined to pass any interim order till the maintainability of the petition is decided.

