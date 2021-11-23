STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Six inmates escape from special juvenile home in Odisha after attacking guard

Police said out of the six inmates, two are from Koraput and one each from Berhampur, Gajapati, Puri and Chamakhandi.

Published: 23rd November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home.

A total of 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: At least six inmates of a special home for juveniles in Berhampur managed to flee at around 2.30 am on Monday. They reportedly escaped by removing the window grill of their room. When the lone security guard tried to stop them, the inmates attacked and injured him. 

The injured guard immediately contacted superintendent of the special home P Ramesh Rao who in turn alerted the district officials. On being informed, Berhampur Sub-Collector Keerthi Vasan V and Ganjam district child protection officer Subodh Kumar Sarangi visited the home to inquire about the circumstances which led to the escape of the six inmates.

Police said out of the six inmates, two are from Koraput and one each from Berhampur, Gajapati, Puri and Chamakhandi. A total of 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home.
Meanwhile, Baidyanathpur police has launched a search operation to nab the six minor boys.

Sources said though there have been instances of juveniles escaping from the special home in the past, the authorities have failed to put in place a robust security mechanism in the facility. In 2014, as many as 21 inmates had escaped after attacking the then superintendent and staff of the juvenile home. Similarly, seven inmates had escaped from the home in 2020. Of the seven, four inmates were captured while three are still at large.

In August last year, five juvenile offenders had made a daring escape from the observation home on the high security Rourkela Special Jail campus. Children who are convicted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act are admitted to special homes for long-term rehabilitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Berhampur Keerthi Vasan V Subodh Kumar Sarangi
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp