Six inmates escape from special juvenile home in Odisha after attacking guard

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: At least six inmates of a special home for juveniles in Berhampur managed to flee at around 2.30 am on Monday. They reportedly escaped by removing the window grill of their room. When the lone security guard tried to stop them, the inmates attacked and injured him.

The injured guard immediately contacted superintendent of the special home P Ramesh Rao who in turn alerted the district officials. On being informed, Berhampur Sub-Collector Keerthi Vasan V and Ganjam district child protection officer Subodh Kumar Sarangi visited the home to inquire about the circumstances which led to the escape of the six inmates.

Police said out of the six inmates, two are from Koraput and one each from Berhampur, Gajapati, Puri and Chamakhandi. A total of 116 juveniles, including those who escaped, were lodged in the special home.

Meanwhile, Baidyanathpur police has launched a search operation to nab the six minor boys.

Sources said though there have been instances of juveniles escaping from the special home in the past, the authorities have failed to put in place a robust security mechanism in the facility. In 2014, as many as 21 inmates had escaped after attacking the then superintendent and staff of the juvenile home. Similarly, seven inmates had escaped from the home in 2020. Of the seven, four inmates were captured while three are still at large.

In August last year, five juvenile offenders had made a daring escape from the observation home on the high security Rourkela Special Jail campus. Children who are convicted under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act are admitted to special homes for long-term rehabilitation.