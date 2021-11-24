STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Gudikhola, Andhra Pradesh posters in Manikpatna

Carrying the picture of AP Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, the posters list populist schemes besides helpline numbers for police, ambulance, fire brigade, agriculture-related and general issues.

Gudikhola village in Buratal panchayat of Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In yet another attempt to make its presence felt in several bordering areas in Gajapati district, the Andhra Pradesh government has put up 18 posters in Manikpatna here, triggering resentment among locals. This came a week after 24 similar posters put up on the walls of households in Gudikhola village on Ganjam-Gajapati border were removed by locals. Carrying the picture of AP Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, the posters list 28 populist schemes besides helpline numbers for police, ambulance, fire brigade, agriculture-related and general issues. 

Expressing concern over the matter, tribal leader and former sarpanch of Gangabada panchayat Haribandhu Karji said the neighbouring state wants to create political disturbances by engaging in such acts. “The Odisha government is showing complacency over such a serious matter but we won’t be lured by such schemes and will fight to protect our land,” added Karji.

Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Raigada RRP Bal said the panchayat extension officer of the block has been directed to remove all the posters in Manikpatna. In September, an anganwadi centre established by AP at Manikpatna, ran into troubled waters and was sealed by the district administration. Later, AP Minister S Appala Raju along with party workers and officials forcibly reopened the centre, sparking tension in the area. 

