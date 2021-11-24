STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anganwadi workers in Andhra Odisha border allege harassment by supervisor

An Anganwadi worker of Barabankeri, on condition of anonymity, said every sector meeting is a traumatic experience because of the supervisor's rough behaviour.

JEYPORE: At least 23 Anganwadi workers of Barabankeri in Koraput’s Bandhugaon block have written to the Collector, district social welfare officer (DSWO), Koraput Sub-Collector and child development project officer (CDPO) alleging harassment by their supervisor and demanding action against her. 

As per their complaint, Rajeswari Turku, who is the supervisor of 25 Anganwadis in Barabankeri, has allegedly been demanding money from them during the enforcement of various ICDS schemes and while clearing bills. When the workers raise objections, Turku uses abusive language and makes casteist remarks, they further stated. 

An Anganwadi worker of Barabankeri, on condition of anonymity, said every sector meeting is a traumatic experience because of Turku’s rough behaviour. Another worker said, in fear of the supervisor, they cannot even raise the issue with higher authorities.

However, Koraput DSWO Bidutlata Patra said she is unaware of the issue and her office has received no such complaint against the supervisor. Located on the Andhra Pradesh border, Bandhugaon block is over 150 km from the district headquarters and not frequented regularly by higher officials.

