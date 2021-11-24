STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hockey players march seeking completion of astro-turf ground

The players under the aegis of Utsav Parivar also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their demand to Additional District Magistrate Umakanta Raj.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey players raising slogans in support of their demand in Sambalpur

Hockey players raising slogans in support of their demand in Sambalpur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hockey players of Jujumura took out a rally in Sambalpur city on Tuesday demanding early completion of the astro-turf ground in the tribal-dominated block. The players under the aegis of Utsav Parivar also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over their demand to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Umakanta Raj.

Secretary of the outfit Jayanta Pradhan said the state government had decided to develop a hockey ground fitted with astro-turf at Jujumura. However, though more than two years have passed since the tender process, the work on the project has not made much progress. “Surprisingly, the government is not serious over the issue. We demand immediate steps for early completion of the project so that budding hockey players of our area get good infrastructure to practice and hone their skills,” he said.

Rajat Minz, a hockey player, said around 50 teams participate in the rural hockey tournament organised at Jujumura every year. Though the youths have talent and aspire to play at the national level, they are unable to get opportunities due to a lack of proper infrastructure. “We are hopeful that the government will develop the ground soon so that we can prepare ourselves for bigger tournaments,” Minz added.

Official sources said an astro-turf which was removed from the Hockey Complex at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, was brought to Sambalpur in 2018 for relaying at Jujumura. Subsequently, tender for the work was floated. The tender process was completed in June 2019. However, no visible progress has been made since then. The inordinate delay has now cast doubt on the implementation of the project. ADM Raj assured the hockey players of placing their demand at the appropriate forum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Jujumura block Hockey astro turf
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp