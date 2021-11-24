Loud DJ music killed my birds, Odisha poultry farm owner alleges in police complaint

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As bizarre it may sound, a youth of Balasore district lodged a complaint with local police on Tuesday alleging that poultry birds in his farm died of heart attack due to loud music from a DJ sound system. In his complaint in Nilagiri police station, Ranjit Parida (23) of Kandagaradi village alleged that 63 poultry birds died and several others were stressed after a DJ system with high decibel sound passed near his farm at around 11.15 pm on Sunday.

A graduate engineer, Parida attached a report of veterinary experts, who visited his farm on Monday, with the complaint and sought compensation for his loss. He also demanded legal action against the violators of the rules which prohibit the use of DJ without sound limiters.

In 2017, the State government had imposed restrictions on DJ and other sound systems used in processions during marriage and other congregations. The band parties were asked to install sound limiters connected to amplifiers so that the noise does not exceed 65 decibels.

Parida said Hrudananda Rout of Maitapur village had tied the knot with the daughter of Ramachandra Parida of Kandagaradi. The groom had come in a grand procession with a DJ system, which was so noisy that poultry birds in his farm got frightened and 63 died on the spot, he alleged.

“Though I tried to convince the groom party to reduce the volume, they did not listen and threatened me with dire consequences. A team of veterinary experts from Pasupati Feeds visited my farm the next day and found that the loud music of the DJ system caused the death of birds. Hundreds of other birds, which were also stressed under the impact of the loud sound, were treated,” he claimed.

Parida said he did not disturb the bride’s family on the wedding night. The next day when he approached the family citing the death of his birds, they agreed to pay the compensation as per the market price of broiler chicken.

“But later, they backtracked on their promise following which I decided to take the help of police. Apart from compensation, I have sought action against the accused for violating the rules,” he added.

Contacted, Nilagiri IIC Draupadi Das said she would look into the allegation.