National Commission slams Cuttack civic body over neglect of safai karmacharis

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has come in for criticism from the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) for neglecting the sanitation workers of the city and depriving them of basic facilities. NCSK member Dr. PP Vava, who recently reviewed the implementation of Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act-2013 in the city, expressed discontentment over the civic body’s apathy towards the workers.

“The safai karmacharis engaged by CMC are not getting their wages on time. They have also been deprived of benefits like Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Employee State Insurance (ESI), heath card, leave and housing schemes. Neglected by the CMC, the safai karmacharis are leading a miserable life,” said Dr. Vava.

While a safai karmachari in a State like Karnataka gets a daily wage of Rs 700 to Rs 800, those working for the CMC are being paid just Rs 300 to Rs 320 per day. “How can a safai karmachari survive with such meagre income in a city,” he questioned.

The number of regular safai karmacharis working for CMC is much less than those employed on contractual basis. Apart from 500 regular safai karmacharis, around 800 contractual ones have been engaged through outsourcing agencies. The contractual workers are the worst sufferers as they do not have access to any government welfare schemes.

Civic neglect

CMC which is yet to prohibit the engagement of safai karmacharis in hazardous manual cleaning of sewers does not provide protective gear like PPE kits, gloves, soaps, etc, or other cleaning devices to them. It also does not ensure safety precautions, said Dr. Vava while suggesting that the sanitary workers should be given at least a day off in a week. CMC deputy commissioner (sanitation) Sanjeebita Ray said necessary steps would be taken to address the issues raised by the national commission.