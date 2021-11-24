STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government educational institutions to have land settled in their favour  

As many as 51 government colleges and 644 aided colleges have land measuring 180 acres and 1,713 acres respectively under their occupation.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

government school, karnataka

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Land in possession of various government schools and colleges in the State will now be regularised in their favour. The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a new policy of the Revenue and Disaster Management department in this regard. As many as 51 government colleges and 644 aided colleges have land measuring 180 acres and 1,713 acres respectively under their occupation. Similarly, 1,274 high schools are located on government land. 

Although the total value of the land in the occupation of educational institutions will be worth more than Rs 4,000 crore, the land is not recorded in their favour due to the inability of such institutions to pay the dues like premium, incidental charges, annual ground rent, cess and encroachment fees with a penalty. 

As per the policy, land under occupation of standalone government degree colleges (including autonomous and non-autonomous) and standalone government higher secondary schools (erstwhile Plus II/junior colleges) will be recorded in the name of the Higher Education department and School and Mass Education (SME) department respectively with the care of the degree college/higher secondary school concerned. 

In the case of aided degree colleges having autonomous status and non-autonomous aided degree colleges and aided higher secondary schools, the land will be recorded in the name of the Higher Education department and SME department respectively. Wherever a degree college co-exists with a higher secondary school, the land will be settled separately in the name of both the Higher Education and SME departments, respectively. 

However, where such splitting of land is not possible due to practical problems and inconveniences, the entire land will be recorded in the name of the Higher Education department (care of the degree college). All land under occupation of high schools will be recorded in the name of the SME department with the care of the school concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government educational institutions land Odisha government Naveen Patnaik Odisha govenment school and college land regularisation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp