Odisha's Berhampur residents to knock Orissa HC doors to ‘stay’ Urban Local Body polls

A residents' body decided to appeal to the Orissa High Court to stay the poll till sub-urban areas and periphery panchayats are brought under the purview of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Published: 24th November 2021

Berhampur Municipal Corporation office

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Berhampur under the aegis of Sahara Tali Anchal Milita Kriyanusthan Committee (STAMKAC) have decided to seek legal help to halt elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) to be held next year.

In a meeting on Tuesday, led by the president of the body Sanjib Kumar Patnaik, a decision was taken to appeal to the Orissa High Court to stay the poll till sub-urban areas and periphery panchayats are brought under the purview of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). 

Sources said, the proposal for merging 18 gram panchayats to meet the population criteria, which was put forth in 2008, is still pending. Though resolution to merge major localities under adjacent Lochapada, Nimakhandi, Bhabinpur, Haldiapadar, Jagdalpur, Golabandh, Badakusahasthali, Lathi, Dakhinpur, Satakutuni, Gounja, Khajuria and Badakushasthali panchayats with the municipality was passed, no action has been taken yet. 

These areas are deprived of basic amenities like clean drinking water, proper roads, healthcare facilities, street lights and drainage systems. Government offices including police stations and tehsil offices in the vicinity are also off-limits for them as they don’t fall under BeMC jurisdiction. 

Recently, the non-inclusion of the panchayats in the ward delimitation notice by the government has drawn further resentment from the locals. “We have approached Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, local MLA Bikram Panda and political advisor to the CM Gopabandhu Das many times but we see no progress in the matter,” said Patnaik.

