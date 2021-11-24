Ordinance on Lingaraj temple gets Odisha Cabinet approval

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to promulgate an ordinance for forming a committee empowered to look after the management of Lingaraj temple properties including temples situated within and outside its premises, sacred places and mutts.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said that after the ordinance was sent to the President for instruction, the Centre proposed to insert a clause stating that “as far as the 12 Centrally protected monuments are concerned, the provisions may be in consonance with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act).”

The ordinance includes the constitution of a temple managing committee and its composition, responsibilities and powers, administrator’s responsibilities and powers, maintenance and management of movable and immovable properties of the temple, responsibilities of the servitors and constitution of temple fund and its management.