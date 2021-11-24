STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parikrama project ‘shilanyas’ today

Estimated at Rs 331.28 crore, the project includes a seven-lane-wide pathway for devotees and a separate lane for the deities around the Meghanad Prachir of the temple.

Published: 24th November 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

The surroundings of Srimandir decorated on the eve of the foundation laying ceremony of the Sri Jagannath temple’s Parikrama project on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021

The surroundings of Srimandir decorated on the eve of the foundation laying ceremony of the Sri Jagannath temple’s Parikrama project on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath temple and district administration have made elaborate security arrangements for ‘bhumi puja’ and ‘shilanyas’ of the Parikrama project by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. 
Media advisor of the State government Manas Mangaraj said the ongoing three-day yajna at the north corner of the temple will end with ‘purna ahuti’ on Wednesday morning by the CM in the presence of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

Estimated at Rs 331.28 crore, the project includes a seven-lane-wide pathway for devotees and a separate lane for the deities around the Meghanad Prachir of the temple. Apart from a reception hall to accommodate around 6,000 devotees, the green corridor will also have a cloakroom along with separate toilet complexes for devotees. Besides, ATM counters, pilgrim information centres, police posts and first aid centres will operate at all the temple gates. A miniature model of the Parikrama project will be on display for devotees.

On the occasion, land owners and mahants who donated their land for the project will be felicitated. Alongside, mutt buildings and other religious places adjoining the corridor will also be given a facelift.
Scheduled to be completed within 18 months, Tata Projects has been entrusted the Parikrama work.

Parikrama project Sri Jagannath Temple Naveen Patnaik shilanyas Parikrama project shilanyas Odisha Government
