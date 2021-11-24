Parikrama project ‘shilanyas’ today

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath temple and district administration have made elaborate security arrangements for ‘bhumi puja’ and ‘shilanyas’ of the Parikrama project by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Media advisor of the State government Manas Mangaraj said the ongoing three-day yajna at the north corner of the temple will end with ‘purna ahuti’ on Wednesday morning by the CM in the presence of Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

Estimated at Rs 331.28 crore, the project includes a seven-lane-wide pathway for devotees and a separate lane for the deities around the Meghanad Prachir of the temple. Apart from a reception hall to accommodate around 6,000 devotees, the green corridor will also have a cloakroom along with separate toilet complexes for devotees. Besides, ATM counters, pilgrim information centres, police posts and first aid centres will operate at all the temple gates. A miniature model of the Parikrama project will be on display for devotees.

On the occasion, land owners and mahants who donated their land for the project will be felicitated. Alongside, mutt buildings and other religious places adjoining the corridor will also be given a facelift.

Scheduled to be completed within 18 months, Tata Projects has been entrusted the Parikrama work.