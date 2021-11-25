STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 killed as truck rams into marriage procession

Sources said the marriage party was passing through Pandripani when a speeding truck coming from Jeypore lost control and rammed into the procession. 

Published: 25th November 2021

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three persons were killed after a truck ploughed into a marriage procession at Pandripani within Malkangiri Model police limits here on Wednesday. Local sarpanch Siba Khemudu was among those killed in the mishap. Malkangiri Model IIC Rama Prasad Nag said the identity of two other deceased is yet to be ascertained. Several persons have also sustained critical injuries in the tragic incident. 

Sources said the marriage party was passing through Pandripani when a speeding truck coming from Jeypore lost control and rammed into the procession. The injured persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital and their condition is stated to be serious. Following the incident, irate locals staged dharna and road blockade demanding compensation for the bereaved families. Police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators.

