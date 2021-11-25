Criticise the influential, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s advice to media

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To be critical of influential people in the society to check mismanagement should be the responsibility of the media in order to fulfill people’s aspirations and become their voice, opined Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

Presenting the Odisha Journalism Award 2021 to six journalists from the State at an event in New Delhi, Pradhan said regional media has emerged as a major contributor in highlighting local news irrespective of their importance. “Since the ruling party or the opposition raise their voice on the basis of the facts and news brought out by the news outlets, media persons have a pivotal role to play in nation-building,” he said and urged journalists to highlight the positive indicators of Odisha at the national level.

Deputy Resident Editor of The New Indian Express, Odisha, Siba Mohanty was among the six senior media persons from Odisha to be awarded for their outstanding contribution in the field of journalism. The award has been instituted by Delhi-based Pallibani Mission that has been working to promote Odia literature and culture.

The award was also conferred on Group Editor of Odisha Bytes Sandeep Mishra, Kanak TV Editor Manoranjan Mishra, Utkal Mail Editor Pitabasa Mishra, Associate Professor in Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology at Hisar Mihir Ranjan Patra and senior cameraperson of OTV Gopal Prasad Varma. Among others, political analyst and senior advisor of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta, noted journalist Rasheed Kidwai, Political Editor of Hindustan Times Sunetra Choudhury and Pallibani Mission president Ramachandra Nath spoke.

