Odisha government forms panel to take up issues with Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday constituted an eight-member committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra to discuss issues of mutual interest including the dispute over the Kotia group of villages with Andhra Pradesh. The committee has been formed as per the decision taken at the meeting between Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on November 9.

It was decided at the meeting that the two states will closely work to resolve issues relating to Kotia group of villages and any other boundary dispute, Neradi barrage, Janjavathi reservoir, Polavaram, the release of water for Bahuda river and mutual no-objection certificates for Balimela and Upper Sileru in the energy sector. A notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department stated that both the states resolved to extend support towards tackling the problems of left-wing extremism and ganja cultivation.

The states will also work towards setting up a chair for Odia and Telugu languages in BR Ambedkar University, Srikakulam and Berhampur University respectively. The chief secretaries of both the states will set up an institutional mechanism to deliberate on outstanding issues and find a solution in the best interest of the people.