Odisha lawyers resort to cease work over police mistreatment of colleague

President of Jagatsinghpur district bar association, Ramananda Panda was arrested by the police after his wife Lipi had lodged an FIR accusing him of torture over a family dispute.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyers, Lawyer robes

Representational Image (Photo | D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lawyers of Jagatsinghpur resorted to cease work on Wednesday and staged demonstration in front of the court of district judge alleging police atrocity on a fellow advocate. Accusing police of torturing Ramananda Panda in custody, the agitating lawyers claimed that a false case was registered against him without any investigation.

Sources said Panda’s wife Lipi of Palasolo had lodged an FIR against the lawyer accusing him of torture over a family dispute. On Saturday, police arrested Panda. President of district bar association Gagan Dash alleged that police illegally arrested Panda by violating the Advocates Protection Act, 2021. “We demand action against the errant cops who tortured him in the police station,” he added.

Contacted, Jagatsinghpur IIC Pravash Sahu said police registered a case against the accused under sections 307, 498 A and 377 of the IPC for torturing his wife. “The wife was tortured several times in the past. Earlier, police had counselled the accused and released him after a warning,” the IIC informed.

