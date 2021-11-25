STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Water Resources department, UNICEF join hands for better water management

The endeavour aims at engaging with the community on sustainable water management, equity in water distribution, water conservation and women as principal stakeholders in water governance.

Published: 25th November 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Women from the coastal villages of Jagatsinghpur are forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water every year

Women from the coastal villages of Jagatsinghpur are forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water every year. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Water Resources (DoWR) and UNICEF signed a letter of agreement (LoA) here on Wednesday to collaborate on communication and policy initiatives of the department. The endeavour aims at engaging with the community on sustainable water management, prudent water use, equity in water distribution, water conservation, women as principal stakeholders in water governance and participatory irrigation management. 

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary, Water Resources Anu Garg said the department, for the first time since inception, is unleashing its soft power through greater community engagement in matters of water governance, water conservation and keeping water clean.

Launching a website ‘Youth4Water’ for the purpose, Garg said rethinking State water policy, development of Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) as a centre of excellence, ‘Youth4Water’ and ‘Mo Nadi’ campaigns are the key features of the collaboration with UNICEF.

Signing the LoA, Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Monika Nielsen said, “Large scale urbanisation, shifting cultivation patterns, and industrial growth have forced us to think more strategically about water and communication and work to achieve the SDG. While challenges continue to evolve in different sectors, more emphasis is given on communication to address few such challenges.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha water resources department UNICEF Water conservation Participatory Irrigation Management Sustainable Development Goals
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp