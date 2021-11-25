STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha, Unacademy ink pact to help meritorious students

dThe MoU, signed for a period of three years, aims at breaking geographical and affordability barriers that exist among students of government schools, Development Commissioner PK Jena said.

Published: 25th November 2021

As per the MoU, a total of 3,000 students - 1,000 every year - will be given scholarships in the form of ‘Unacademy Plus’ subscription. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday inked a pact with Edutech firm ‘Unacademy’ to provide scholarships to meritorious Class X and Plus Two students of government schools to prepare for competitive exams. 

The MoU, signed between the School and Mass Education department and Unacademy for a period of three years, aims at breaking geographical and affordability barriers that exist among meritorious students of government schools when it comes to accessing proper coaching for major competitive exams, said Development Commissioner PK Jena. 

As per the MoU, a total of 3,000 students - 1,000 every year - will be given scholarships in the form of ‘Unacademy Plus’ subscription. The scholarships will be given in two batches of 500 students each every year. While 200 students from the Science stream will be given the assistance for preparing for IIT-JEE/NEET-UG examinations, 300 from non-Science streams will get the scholarship for preparing for armed forces, CA and other competitive examinations.

The Edutech firm will conduct two aptitude tests on its digital platform in a year for the purpose and the students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their ranks. The School and Mass Education department will provide the list of students who will take the test. 

