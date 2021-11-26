BJD flays BJP for egg attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carcade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Thursday hit out at the BJP for hurling eggs on the carcade of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Puri on Wednesday while he was returning after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of Srimandir Parikrama.

Stating that hurling of eggs, which is non-vegetarian, on a person while returning from Puri Grand Road is a very shameful act, organisational secretary of BJD Pranab Prakash Das alleged that a BJP activist has claimed responsibility for the act. In a series of tweets addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Das said leaders from all political parties including the Puri MLA who is from BJP attended the function.

Countering Das, BJP legislator Jay Narayan Mishra said people of Odisha know after whose initiative the Rath Yatra could be held at Puri last year. He also targeted the Chief Minister for allowing Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on the dais with him during a function and asked when he will be dismissed from the ministry over the Mamita Meher murder case.