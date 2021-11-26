Journalists attacked by District Headquarters Hospital guards in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Two journalists who had gone to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for work on Thursday were allegedly assaulted by security guards at the gate.

Sources said, the duo had gone to the DHH to collect some information when they were stopped by the security staff from entering the premises and manhandled.

The victims filed an FIR in the matter in Angul police station on the day and a counter FIR was also filed by the guards against the scribes.

“We have received two FIRs complaining of assault and investigation into the matter has been initiated,” said IIC Pravat Tripathy. Contacted, CDMO Trilochan Pradhan said he was not aware of the incident as he was attending a meeting at the Collectorate on the day.