Strictly enforce pollution control measures: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alarmed over rise in air pollution in urban areas, the State government on Thursday directed the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) to strictly enforce pollution control measures and delegate more powers to its regional offices for quick decision making and expeditious implementation of norms.

Chairing a meeting of the Board, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra emphasised the need for public awareness on pollution and the importance of urban forests. “Make people aware about the contributions of urban forests towards healthy life of citizens and keep up the campaign for clean air in cities and industrial towns,” he said.

Reviewing the progress made in curtailing pollution from various sources, the Chief Secretary said urban forests like Bharatpur sanctuary, Ekamra Kanan, Jayadev Vatika and Chandaka have immensely contributed towards enrichment of human life in the city. SPCB Member Secretary K Murugesan said the geo database for environmental mapping and web-based GIS application, rolled out in Talcher, would also be put in place for industrial townships of Rourkela, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kalinganagar and Angul.

The six industrial towns are facing a challenge in reducing industrial emissions and mitigating the impact of mining activities. Through the system, pollution generation and disposal of waste by industries can be monitored thorough a web-based online system from the control room.

On air quality and monitoring of air pollutants generated by industries, Murugesan said 145 industries under 17 highly polluting categories have been instructed to install high density internet based surveillance cameras at suitable locations for viewing of stag and fugitive emissions. So far 24 industries installed the cameras which are connected to a remote monitoring control room set up in head office of the Board in Bhubaneswar. The other 61 industries are in the process of installing the cameras.

The SPCB was also asked to enforce strict pollution control measures in the aluminum smelter plants operating near Hirakud dam and conduct a detailed study on waste discharge by industries into the reservoir and its impact on the ecosystem. Expressing displeasure on slow implementation of the clean air programme in Ekamra Kshetra (Bhubaneswar), the Chief Secretary advised the Board to make the action plan more collaborative.

