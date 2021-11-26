Three detained for sand mining in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Revenue officials detained drivers of three Poclain machines used for illegal sand mining on Baitarani river bank within Korei police limits on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Korei tehsildar Ashok Majhi conducted a surprise raid at Narasinghapur ghat and seized three Poclain machines while illegally sand mining from the river bank was underway. All three drivers of the vehicles have been detained.

As per reports, indiscriminate sand lifting was being carried out on Baitarani bed at Mukundapur and Narasinghapur areas by sand mafias for past few months, taking advantage of an auctioned sand ghat on the river.

Locals objected to the matter and took it to the notice of the Jajpur sub-collector last week following which the raid was conducted. On getting information, police reached the spot and took the seized machines into custody. Further investigation is on.