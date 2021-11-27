STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen Patnaik launches BSKY health cards in Odisha's Balasore

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the Odisha government will set up a 20 acre wholesale fish market at a cost of Rs 50 crore at Basta soon.

CM Naveen Patnaik handing over smart health card to a beneficiary. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the distribution of smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in the district on Friday.  At least 20 lakh people in Balasore will benefit from the scheme. Addressing a public meeting, the CM said the smart health cards will help the poor get access to medical services without any financial difficulty. Beneficiaries can avail medical services from 200 top hospitals across the country with help of the smart cards. 

Naveen announced that the State government will set up a 20 acre wholesale fish market at a cost of `50 crore at Basta soon. The market will not only help fishermen of Balasore but also of Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur. The fishermen of Odisha will no longer have to depend on Digha fish market in neighbouring West Bengal. 

Besides, a pipe water project at an estimate cost of Rs 900 crore will be set up soon for benefit of people in six blocks of the district. The CM expressed his happiness over Balasore getting recognition for its outstanding fish production at the national level. On the day, Naveen inaugurated 77 projects worth Rs 366.89 crore and laid foundation stone of 109 projects worth Rs 1,186.07 crore in the district.
 

