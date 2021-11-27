Odisha: Accused set afire youth's corpse, video goes viral

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after two anti-socials Subham Singh (18) of Sudpara and Amit Manhira (22) of Khairapada were arrested for allegedly murdering a youth, a video purportedly showing both of them setting afire the body near Rajendra Autonomous College here went viral on social media on Friday. The victim Biswadeb Sahoo (20) was reportedly killed on Tuesday.

Police said Amit nursed a grudge against Biswadeb as they both loved the same girl. Similarly, Subham suspected that Biswadeb had helped a youth to elope with his younger sister and was waiting to settle scores with him.

In the clip shot with their mobile phones, Subham is seen pointing towards the lifeless body of Biswadeb and asking his associate Amit in Hindi to brandish the blood-stained dagger with which they reportedly killed the victim. Subham also threatens the youth, who reportedly eloped with his younger sister, by recording the victim’s burning corpse. Holding an iron rod with which he claims to have hit Biswadeb’s head, the accused tries to intimidate his sister’s lover by saying he was the next target.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Balangir SDPO Tophan Bag said, “It was a pre-planned murder. Subham had asked Biswadeb to come to Rajendra College. The accused duo took the victim to a secluded place on the college campus and attacked him with a rod. They then slit his throat with a dagger.”

The accused carried Biswadeb’s body outside the college campus and set it on fire near the boundary wall. Subham had asked Amit to bring around three litre of petrol with which they set the victim’s body on fire.

At around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, Balangir Town police received information that a half-burnt body of a youth was lying near the college boundary wall. The body was seized and police started investigation.

Biswadeb’s family members informed police that he was last seen with Subham. Balangir Town police registered a case under sections 201, 302 and 34 of IPC and arrested both the accused. Bag said the dagger and iron rod used in the murder have been seized. Besides, a two-wheeler and mobile phone have also been recovered from the accused.