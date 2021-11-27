STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Jujumura farmers march to collectorate over demands

President of the outfit Mrutyunjaya Panigrahi said local farmers have been facing several problems since the beginning of kharif season.

Farmers staging protest in front of Sambalpur collectorate.

Farmers staging protest in front of Sambalpur collectorate. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Farmers of Jujumura block on Friday walked 22 km to Sambalpur Collector’s office in protest against the government’s inaction over their 11-point charter of demands. The agitating farmers under the banner of Jay Durga Krushak Club began their march from Khaliapali market yard and walked up to district collectorate. They also submitted a memorandum to Collector Shubham Saxena over their demands.

President of the outfit Mrutyunjaya Panigrahi said local farmers have been facing several problems since the beginning of kharif season. “There are some long-standing problems which we have conveyed to the district administration several times but those are yet to be resolved. We took out the rally to draw the attention of both the State government and district administration which have turned a blind eye to our difficulties,” he alleged. 

The memorandum stated that in this kharif season, farmers of the non-irrigated belt of Jujumura were badly affected due to deficit rainfall. Farmers of irrigated areas also suffered losses as their crops were infested by pests. Besides, wild animals, especially elephants and boars, have been damaging standing crops of many farmers. In such a situation, lack of action by the government to address these issues has pushed the farmers into a state of distress.

The demands of the agitators included declaration of Jujumura as a drought-hit block, assessment of crop damage for insurance and provision of input subsidy, cancellation of e-transport, end to the practice of deducting paddy in the name of quality, 100 per cent irrigation facility in Jujumura and necessary steps to protect crops from wild animals.

These apart, the farmers also demanded to increase the price of milk for dairy farmers and separate ICU facility for farmers at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. Collector Saxena received the memorandum and assured the farmers that he would look into their demand of input subsidy. 

