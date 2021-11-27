People of Odisha deserve SCB’s AIIMS-Plus revamp: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that SCB Medical College and Hospital will provide the best medical treatment and no one will be forced to go outside Odisha for better medical care.

Inaugurating the platinum jubilee ceremony of SCB Medical College & Hospital through virtual mode, the Chief Minister said that the number of lives saved by the institution and its alumni is unmatched.

​“The service rendered to humanity by SCB MCH is unparalleled. The SCB MCH has supported us for the last 75 years and now it is our turn to give it back. It is my dream to see SCB transforming into an AIIMS-Plus institution, to have cutting edge technology in medical services and provide the best that modern medical science can provide. The people of Odisha deserve this,” said the Chief Minister.

Stating that Odisha is today known for many glorious achievements, Naveen said that there was a time when the State was not so well known. But even in those times the ‘Bada Dactara Khana’ stood out as a beacon of hope for its quality and affordable healthcare both for the rich and the poor and commitment of the doctors. Welcoming thousands of former students who are here to celebrate the platinum jubilee, the Chief Minister said that the alumni of SCB MCH have been the ambassadors of Odisha in every corner of the world, from Manhattan to Tokyo.

Speaking about the BSKY, setting up of eight new government medical colleges, State’s Covid response, he said that all this shows Odisha government’s firm commitment to transform healthcare in the State.