STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

People of Odisha deserve SCB’s AIIMS-Plus revamp: CM Naveen Patnaik

Stating that Odisha is today known for many glorious achievements, Naveen Patnaik said that there was a time when the State was not so well known.

Published: 27th November 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey launching the SCB MCH platinum jubilee commemoration walk on the hospital premises on Friday. Also seen are actors Sabyasachi and Archita.

Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey launching the SCB MCH platinum jubilee commemoration walk on the hospital premises on Friday. Also seen are actors Sabyasachi and Archita. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that SCB Medical College and Hospital will provide the best medical treatment and no one will be forced to go outside Odisha for better medical care.
Inaugurating the platinum jubilee ceremony of SCB Medical College & Hospital through virtual mode, the Chief Minister said that the number of lives saved by the institution and its alumni is unmatched.

​“The service rendered to humanity by SCB MCH is unparalleled. The SCB MCH has supported us for the last 75 years and now it is our turn to give it back. It is my dream to see SCB transforming into an AIIMS-Plus institution, to have cutting edge technology in medical services and  provide the best that modern medical science can provide. The people of Odisha deserve this,” said the Chief Minister. 

Stating that Odisha is today known for many glorious achievements, Naveen said that there was a time when the State was not so well known. But even in those times the ‘Bada Dactara Khana’ stood out as a beacon of hope for its quality and affordable healthcare both for the rich and the poor and commitment of the doctors. Welcoming thousands of former students who are here to celebrate the platinum jubilee, the Chief Minister said that the alumni of SCB MCH have been the ambassadors of Odisha in every corner of the world, from Manhattan to Tokyo.

Speaking about the BSKY, setting up of eight new government medical colleges, State’s Covid response, he said that all this shows Odisha government’s firm commitment to transform healthcare in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik SCB Medical College and Hospital
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp