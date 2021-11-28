STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-year target to cultivate coffee on 5,000 hectare in Odisha's Koraput

Launching the distribution of smart health cards in Nabarangpur in the afternoon, Naveen Patnaik unveiled projects worth Rs 133 crore including drinking water and repair of roads.

A beneficiary receiving smart health card in Nabarangpur.

A beneficiary receiving smart health card in Nabarangpur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Coffee will be cultivated on 5,000 hectare of land in Koraput district during the next five years. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement while launching the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts virtually on Saturday. 

“Koraput coffee has brought new opportunities for the Scheduled Tribe population, especially women of the district and it will pave way for economic development of the region,” the CM said. Naveen also inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 1,000 crore during the virtual meet. He said more than 12 lakh people of Koraput district will benefit from the smart health cards. 

On the day, the CM also unveiled a statue of former minister Harishchandra  Baxipatra who had represented Koraput Assembly constituency thrice. Launching the distribution of smart health cards in Nabarangpur in the afternoon, Naveen unveiled projects worth Rs 133 crore including drinking water and repair of roads. He also inaugurated 48 health institutions in Nabarangpur constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore. 

“This will take health services to every nook and corner of the district. Around 11.3 lakh people of Nabarangpur will benefit from the smart health cards,” the CM added. 

