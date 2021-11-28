STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
National Commission for Scheduled Tribe notice to Sundargarh Collector on DMF fund spending 

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe, NCST

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) has sought an explanation from Sundargarh administration on allegations of huge spending from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in non-priority areas and projects.

The NCST on November 15 issued a notice to Sundargarh Collector and DMF chairman-cum-managing trustee Nikhil Pawan Kalyan seeking submission of facts and information over the allegations within 15 days of receipt of the complaint. “The Commission has to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred on it under Article 338A of the Indian Constitution,” the notice said.
It further stated that if the Collector fails to submit reply within the stipulated time, the Commission would exercise powers of the Civil Court and issue summons for his appearance in person or by a representative. 

The NCST order came after one Rajendra Naik of the mining-hit Hemgir block complained to the Commission on September 23 this year alleging that DMF fund was misutilised in the tribal-dominated district. He also claimed that mining-hit areas were deprived of adequate DMF projects, thereby jeopardising the interests of tribals.  

“In 30 months during the tenure of the present Collector including the Covid-19 pandemic period, the tribal community felt that massive DMF funds were spent in non-priority areas and projects including urban beautification,” Naik had alleged. 

He also demanded a comparative audit in DMF fund expenditure on non-priority projects in urban areas and health, education and livelihood across mining-affected areas. Earlier, two MLAs of Sundargarh CS Rajen Ekka and Shankar Oram had demanded CAG audit into DMF spending and announced to take up the issue in the next session of Odisha Legislative Assembly. Contacted, DMF chief executive officer Maheswar Nayak said he cannot comment on the matter as he is yet to see the NCST notice.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe
